Two men appear in court over €200,000 cannabis seizure

TWO MEN IN their forties have appeared before the courts in relation to the seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis yesterday.
The two, who are both 45 years-old, were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 following searches in Dublin and Meath.
They appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
A third man, aged 58, was also arrested in connection with the searches has since been released.
A garda spokesman said a file on the case is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
