Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Two men due in court over attempted hijacking of car and two robberies in Co Dublin

The driver of the car was assaulted during the attempted hijacking.

1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning following two robberies and the attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Co Dublin on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, two men attempted to hijack a car that was parked in the vicinity of a train station in Booterstown.

During the course of the incident, the male owner of the car was assaulted.

The suspects proceeded to take a mobile phone from the owner of the car, and fled the scene on foot.

A second robbery occurred a short distance away when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue.

The male pedestrian was assaulted and a number of personal items were taken from him.

Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum garda stations, two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested.

Both arrested men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The two men have now been charged in relation to this incident. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The stolen property has been recovered by gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged. 

