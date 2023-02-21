Advertisement

Tuesday 21 February 2023
Kilmallock GAA Dylan McCarthy
# Dylan McCarthy
Two men due in court over fatal assault of man in Co Kildare last August
Dylan McCarthy, who was from Co Limerick, was found unresponsive at the scene on 21 August.
3.3k
0
1 hour ago

TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning after being charged by gardaí investigating the the fatal assault of another man in Co Kildare in August last year.

Dylan McCarthy, who was from Co Limerick, was found unresponsive at the scene on 21 August, at Dublin Road, Monasterevin.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault have charged two men. 

The men, both aged in their 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.

Author
Hayley Halpin
