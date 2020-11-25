Homeless charities express 'concern and upset' after bodies of two men found in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the bodies of two men were found in different areas of Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Both men were aged in their 40s.

The body of one man was discovered in Leinster Lane, an area located close to Leinster House. It’s been reported he was discovered in a tent.

The second man’s body was found on Longford Street, which is located close to St Stephen’s Green.

Both bodies have been removed to the city morgue with a post-mortem due to take place. Neither death is currently being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances around the deaths.

A statement from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) said the two people had yet to be formally identified.

“One of the individuals died in a Long Term Accommodation facility where they resided as a tenant and did not die on the street as alleged,” the DRHE said.

“The second individual alleged to have died in a tent has not been formally identified and there is a need to maintain confidentiality and sensitivity until families can be notified by the Garda Authorities.”

The statement said “there is a need to” maintain confidentiality around these deaths.

“People deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in their passing,” the statement said.

Homelessness charity Inner City Helping Homeless released a statement in response to the deaths with CEO Anthony Flynn insisting they were preventable.

“We have continuously warned of the increased trend in deaths in homeless services. This brings the number to over 55 this year so far,” Flynn, who is also a Dublin City councillor, said.

Another homelessness charity, Focus Ireland, said it is “deeply concerned and upset” by the number of homeless people who have died in Ireland this year.

CEO Pat Dennigan said: “We must [focus] on prevention to reduce people from entering into homelessness.

“The circumstances of any death are often complex and respect must be shown to the deceased as well as to the families who are grieving.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke about the death of the main on Leinster Lane earlier today in the Dáil.

She offered her condolences to the man’s family. The Taoiseach Micheál Martin also shared his condolences.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin.