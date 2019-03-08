Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan

TWO MEN HAVE appeared in court charged in connection with a gardaí investigation into ATM scamming equipment found at a house in Navan.

Officers from the Garda National Ecomonic Crime Bureau carried out the search at a house on Slane Road on Monday morning where they seized equipment for ATM skimming including a fake ATM front, hard drives, receiving devices, soldering equipment and laptops.

About 500 blank cards for storing data copied at ATMs, sat navs, pinhole cameras, skimming devices and various ATM skimming paraphernalia were also discovered during the search.

The two men, one in his late 40s and the other in his late 20s appeared this evening before the Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.