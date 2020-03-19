This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 March, 2020
Two men arrested after shots fired at house in Cork

The incident happened on Monday evening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 10:40 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GARDAI IN CORK have arested two men in relation to the discharge of a firearm in Mayfield, Co Cork on Monday. 

Shortly before 8pm on Monday, Gardai recieved a report of shots being fired at house in Ard Bhaile, Mayfield. Two cars in the housing estate were damaged but there were no reports of any other injuries. 

A preliminary investigation was carried out following the incident and two men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested during an operation involving Mayfield Detective Branch along with members of Cork City ASU, Gurranabraher Detective Branch & Uniform Personnel today. 

Both men are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

