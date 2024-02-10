Two men injured in 'violent disorder' in Limerick city

TWO MEN SUFFERED injuries last night after an incident of “violent disorder” in Limerick city.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into incident, which occurred around 9.40pm on Limerick city’s O’Connell Street.

Two men received injuries and were seen at University Hospital Limerick. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s. He is currently detained at a Garda station in Limerick city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses, including anyone with video footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda Station.