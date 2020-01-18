Two men hospitalised following overnight shooting outside pub in Co Clare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a shooting incident in Co Clare.

At around 12.20am this morning, gardaí responded to reports of shots fired outside a pub in Sixmilebridge village.

Two men, aged 21 and 66, were discovered at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were treated on site before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made to date.

The scene has been sealed off and is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station. Investigators are due to hold a case conference later this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.