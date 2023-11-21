Two men released after arrests over shooting in Carlow last year

TWO MEN WHO were arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Carlow last year have been released without charge.

A number of searches were recently carried out in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford in relation to the incident, which occurred on 5 December at a house in Laurels Estate on Tullow Road.

The men released today, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested on Monday along with three others.

Gardaí are preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The other men, aged in their 20s, remain in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

During the course of the incident last year, a window at the front of the house was damaged but there were no reports of any injuries. It was believed that those responsible fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí carried out technical examinations at the time, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.