Two men tied up and attacked by masked men armed with hammers in Belfast

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN IRELAND are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that happened at a house in the Colinview Street area of Belfast last night.

Two men were assaulted with hammers and tied up by a number of masked men who forced their way into the house at around 8.45pm.

It’s believed five suspects were involved in the attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference number 2032 27/04/22.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.