Two men and woman hospitalised following assault at Dublin house

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following an assault incident at a house in Dublin this afternoon.
The incident happened at a house in the Ashfield Park area of Blanchardstown at around 4pm.
Two men and one woman have been taken to Dublin hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Gardaí are currently investigating the incident and said no further information is available at this time.
