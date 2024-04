TWO MORE MEASLES cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far this year to 18.

In addition to the 18 cases, there are a further 22 cases currently under investigation.

Those are the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which produces a weekly report on the state of measles in the country.

The confirmed outbreaks are in private houses, with four confirmed cases in one outbreak.

There are three confirmed cases in the second outbreak and two cases in the third.

The number of cases currently under investigation includes probable and possible cases of measles. Probable and possible cases of measles have not been laboratory confirmed.