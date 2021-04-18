#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 April 2021
Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath

Both crashes occurred yesterday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 7:27 AM
25 minutes ago 2,142 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5413365
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS HAVE been killed in separate crashes in Monaghan and Meath.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – collided with a roundabout on the N2 road near Tullyvin, Castleblayney in Monaghan.

The crash occurred at around 5.10pm yesterday evening. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. A post-mortem will take place in due course. 

Gardaí attended the scene and the N2 remains closed at the Drumcrew roundabout outside Castleblayney. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone travelling on the N2 near Castleblayney between 4.45pm and 5.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí. 

People with information are asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – collided with a car on the N51 road at Caucestown, Athboy in Meath at around 6pm yesterday. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan. A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver and passenger of the car were treated by paramedics at the scene. 

The scene was preserved for garda investigators. The N51 remains closed between Athboy and Delvin at Caucestown.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users travelling on the N51 between Athboy and Delvin between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

