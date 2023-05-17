PSNI investigating after two native eagles found dead in Co Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating the circumstances following the discovery of two dead white-tailed eagles in the Glenhead Road area of Ballymena, Co Antrim on Monday, 15 May.

The PSNI Lead for Rural and Wildlife Crime, Superintendent McDowell said: “A report was made to police shortly before 2pm on Monday , after the discovery of two white-tailed eagles found beside one another.

“The birds had no obvious signs of injury and suspicions have been raised given the unlikely position where they were found.”

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to determine the birds’ cause of death.

“The white-tailed eagle is the UK’s largest native bird of prey, with a vast wing span of up to 2.5 metres, and are an incredibly beautiful species, which makes the discovery of these dead birds very distressing,” he said.

“In particular, we are aware one of the birds was born in Norway and brought as a chick to be released in the lower Shannon estuary in 2022.”

“Following the launch of Op Subrision last week, our dedicated policing operation to combat rural and wildlife crime, we want the public to be reassured, we take all wildlife crime extremely seriously and are committed to investigating all instances of wildlife crime which are reported to police.”

Those with any information can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101 and quote 1096 15/05/23.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.