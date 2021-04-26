#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 April 2021
Two more walk-in Covid-19 test centres to open in Kildare and Offaly

As many as 42,900 people have been tested in the walk-in test centres with a 3.4% positivity rate.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 26 Apr 2021, 8:33 PM
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM
A FURTHER TWO walk-in Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people are opening up in the coming days.

The HSE has announced that a walk-in centre in Celbridge, Co Kildare opened earlier today and on Wednesday an other site will open in Tullamore, Co Offaly – both locations do not need an appointment.

This will operate alongside the existing GP referral Covid-19 testing service for those with symptoms or those who are close contacts of a confirmed case.  

The walk-in sites which have been operational in Dublin for more than a week, have had their opening period extended and will now be open for walk-in COVID 19 testing until later this week.

These centres support both the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities and allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within our communities.  

Niamh O’Beirne National Lead Test and Test said that the speed of the roll out of the centres is critically important once there is identified.

“ We are seeing increasing numbers of people present to the HSE’s walk-in COVID-19 testing centres.  

“As of this morning more than 42,900 people have had a COVID-19 test in one of the HSE’s walk-in centres and 1,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 – 3.4%.

“We continue to urge those in communities where walk-in testing is available, to attend for a test –it is quick and convenient and you do not need to book in advance, more importantly you can protect those around you by taking the necessary public health measures if you receive a positive COVID-19 test result.”

Full details of the walk-in COVID-19 test centres currently open, including opening times are available at www.hse.ie.

