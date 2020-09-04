Two patients with Covid-19 who were treated on haematology ward in Armagh hospital die

TWO PATIENTS WHO had tested positive for Covid-19 who had been treated at the haematology ward in Craigavon Hospital in Co Armagh have died, the Southern Health Trust has said.

A third patient who had been treated on the ward before they were discharged has also died. They had tested positive for Covid-19, but that was not the primary cause of death in that case.

The number of patients connected to the hospital’s haematology ward who have tested positive for coronavirus remains at 14.

17 members of staff have tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

There are 42 staff identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

The ward remains closed to new admissions.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Some 439 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 7,503.

One further death was reported today, bringing the total in the North to 564.

Includes reporting by Press Association