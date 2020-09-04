This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two patients with Covid-19 who were treated on haematology ward in Armagh hospital die

Another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Sep 2020, 4:16 PM
File photo - Craigavon Hospital, Co Armagh
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO PATIENTS WHO had tested positive for Covid-19 who had been treated at the haematology ward in Craigavon Hospital in Co Armagh have died, the Southern Health Trust has said.

A third patient who had been treated on the ward before they were discharged has also died. They had tested positive for Covid-19, but that was not the primary cause of death in that case.

The number of patients connected to the hospital’s haematology ward who have tested positive for coronavirus remains at 14.

17 members of staff have tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

There are 42 staff identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

The ward remains closed to new admissions.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Some 439 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 7,503.

One further death was reported today, bringing the total in the North to 564.

Includes reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

