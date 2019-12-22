Garda investigation following alleged hit and run in Limerick overnight

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged “hit and run” incident after a car mounted a footpath and struck a man who was walking with a boy in Limerick last night.

The 31-year-old pedestrian was walking at Quarry Road, Thomondgate, when he sustained “head injuries” in the collision.

The boy, believed to be 12 years old, was not injured, said a reliable source. The car failed to remain at the scene and was found burnt out later on, gardaí said.

The pedestrian was initially attended to by members of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, before he was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition was unknown.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Mayorstone Park in Limerick are investigating a hit and run traffic collision which occurred at Quarry Road, Limerick at approximately 11.30pm Saturday, 21 December 2019.”

“A 31-year-old man was struck by a car which mounted the footpath and failed to remain at the scene, the injured man was taken to University Hospital in Limerick with head injuries.”

“The car involved in this incident was later found burnt out. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing,” the spokesman added.

In a second unrelated incident, a male pedestrian suffered serious head injuries after he was struck by a taxi at Corbally Roundabout in Limerick, around 1.30am on Saturday.

A Garda source said it appeared the man was dragged by the taxi for several feet during the collision.

A white-coloured taxi which was located at the scene is being forensically examined by gardaí.

A garda source said the male pedestrian sustained serious internal and external head injuries.

The driver of the van was not physically injured but was left shaken by the collision. A Garda Forensic Collision Investigator (FCI) travelled from Cork to Limerick to examine the scene.

The officer is trained to forensically reconstruct a road traffic collision, and, their final report will be key to assisting the garda investigating team in ascertaining the cause of the collision.

Gardaí are to examine dash cam footage taken from the taxi, which may prove to be vital in the investigation, said the source.

Gardaí have appealed to any other motorists, who were in the area, shortly before, during, or after the collision, to make contact and provide information and or any dash cam footage they may have.

The collision occurred along the main artery into Limerick city centre from Corbally and south east Clare.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Henry St in Limerick are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred at the roundabout at Corbally Road near the Grove Island Shopping Centreat approximately 1.30am this morning, Saturday 21st December 2019.

“A male pedestrian in his 40s was struck by a car as he crossed the road. He was removed to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

“The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site scene.”

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the road, to any motorist who may have camera footage of the incident or any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.