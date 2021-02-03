Two people arrested after Gardaí seize suspected stolen goods in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a large amount of suspected stolen property during two searches in Dublin 9 and Dublin 12 today.

During the search of the location in Dublin 12, a large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered, Gardaí said.

The property seized is believed to have been purchased via the proceeds of Business Email Compromise (BEC)/Invoice Re-Direct Frauds which occurred in Asia during December 2020.

The purchases were made in Dublin over the Christmas period.

GNECB seized a large amount of stolen property during searches in Dublin as part of Operation SKEIN, which investigates international Business Email Compromise/Invoice redirect fraud committed from Ireland & laundering of proceeds through accounts here. Two people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/3RaOAO0lUn — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 3, 2021

Following these searches, two people, a man and a woman, both aged 37 years-old, were arrested under gangland legislation and both are detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2009.

They can be held for up to one week, Gardaí said.

These two arrests mark the 9th and 10th arrest as part of Operation SKEIN, an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

To date, this investigation has identified that over €6 million has been stolen worldwide with about €5 million laundered through accounts in Ireland. Over 90 suspects have been identified throughout the country.