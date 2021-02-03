#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two people arrested after Gardaí seize suspected stolen goods in Dublin

A man and a woman, both aged 37 years-old, were arrested under gangland legislation.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 4:27 PM
29 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5344142

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a large amount of suspected stolen property during two searches in Dublin 9 and Dublin 12 today. 

During the search of the location in Dublin 12, a large amount of suspected stolen property was recovered, Gardaí said. 

The property seized is believed to have been purchased via the proceeds of Business Email Compromise (BEC)/Invoice Re-Direct Frauds which occurred in Asia during December 2020.

The purchases were made in Dublin over the Christmas period.

Following these searches, two people, a man and a woman, both aged 37 years-old, were arrested under gangland legislation and both are detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2009.

They can be held for up to one week, Gardaí said. 

These two arrests mark the 9th and 10th arrest as part of Operation SKEIN, an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed from Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

To date, this investigation has identified that over €6 million has been stolen worldwide with about €5 million laundered through accounts in Ireland. Over 90 suspects have been identified throughout the country. 

