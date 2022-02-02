Two people arrested after two suspected shotguns seized in Co Kildare

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the seizure of two suspected firearms in Co Kildare.

At around 10.30pm on Monday, uniform gardaí on patrol on the N7 northbound at Kill attempted to stop a vehicle for road traffic offences.

The vehicle had been involved in a collision when it struck a pole and a barrier after exiting at Junction 5, N7 northbound exit.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

A bag containing two suspected shotguns was recovered by gardaí at the scene.

Gardaí arrested the driver, a woman in her mid-40s who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, who is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

These firearms have been identified as having been stolen in a recent burglary in the eastern region and have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.

The vehicle involved in this incident has been seized for technical examination.

As a result of further investigations into this matter, gardaí arrested a man in his early 60s yesterday. He is also currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were travelling between the Curragh Roundabout at Junction 12 and the Old Kilcullen area between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, and saw any activity that drew their attention or saw the movements of a black Toyota Avensis (O7 CN registered) and/or a red Volvo 40 (07 D registered), to come forward.

Any road users travelling along this route at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who observed the movements of these vehicles are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.