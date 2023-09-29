Advertisement

Friday 29 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo MV Matthew is escorted into Cobh in Cork by the Irish Navy
# MV Matthew
Two men charged in investigation into cargo ship drug seizure
€157 million worth of cocaine was seized from a cargo ship on Tuesday.
35 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of €157 million worth of cocaine from a cargo ship after it was boarded by Army Rangers on Tuesday.

This has been the largest ever seizure of drugs in the history of the State.

The elite soldiers took control of the ship off the Cork/Waterford coast on Wednesday as part of a major drug smuggling investigation. 

Seven men were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in connection with the investigation.

The seizure of the drugs was carried out following support from the Drug Enforcement Agency in the US, the National Crime Agency in the UK and other international support, including the EU-backed Maritime Analysis Operations Centre and French police. 

Officers have said that while initial analysis put the value of the drugs at €157 million, the street value of the drugs could be far higher once the cocaine was cut with other substances. 

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Comments are closed as persons have been charged

