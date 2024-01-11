Advertisement
Artane

Two people due in court over two robberies at pharmacy in north Dublin

The robberies happened at a pharmacy in the Artane area on Saturday, 6 January and Tuesday, 9 January.
10 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged following two robberies at a pharmacy in north Dublin. 

The robberies happened at a pharmacy in the Artane area on Saturday, 6 January and Tuesday, 9 January. 

As part of ongoing investigations into the incidents, gardaí carried out a search of a home in the Dublin 7 area yesterday. 

During the course of the search, gardaí seized evidence and arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s. 

The pair were detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin. 

They have since been charged in connection with both cases and are dur to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

