Two people due in court over two robberies at pharmacy in north Dublin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged following two robberies at a pharmacy in north Dublin.
The robberies happened at a pharmacy in the Artane area on Saturday, 6 January and Tuesday, 9 January.
As part of ongoing investigations into the incidents, gardaí carried out a search of a home in the Dublin 7 area yesterday.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized evidence and arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s.
The pair were detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.
They have since been charged in connection with both cases and are dur to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
have your say