Fatalities

Two people dead following house fire in Swinford area of Mayo

The fire broke out at a house in Swinford in earlier this morning.
Updated 1 hour ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a house fire in Co Mayo overnight. 

The fire broke out at a house in Swinford in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. Local fire services have since brought the fire under control. 

The scene remains preserved this afternoon for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. 

It’s understood the two victims were aged in their 60s and were well known in the local community, having operated a business in the area. 

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí confirmed that the body of one person has been recovered so far “within the extensively damaged residence”. 

It’s understood a search is ongoing within the property and it’s believed a second person was in residence.

The office of the local coroner has been notified. 

Speaking to The Journal this afternoon, local Fianna Fáil councillor John Caulfield expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victims. 

“Our hearts go out to the relatives and our thoughts in the community are with the relatives at this sad time,” Caulfield said. 

Garda enquiries are ongoing.

