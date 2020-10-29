Two people dead following knife attack in French city of Nice

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a knife attack in the southern French city of Nice this morning.
The suspected assailant has been arrested, according to police.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that he had called a crisis meeting following the attack.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow…
