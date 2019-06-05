Two people face charges over posting image online of Emiliano Sala's body

TWO PEOPLE FACE charges over a photograph posted online showing the body of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January, UK police have said.

Sherry Bray (48) has been summoned to court for three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent or offensive message.

Christopher Ashford (62) faces six counts of computer misuse, Wiltshire Police added.

Both are due before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.

The photo in question was taken at Holly Tree Lodge Mortuary in Dorset, following the plane crash that killed the 28-year-old striker.

Wiltshire Police launched the investigation in April after it became aware that a picture reported to be Sala’s body had been shared on social media.

Sala’s plane crashed in the English Channel as he flew to Cardiff on 21 January two days after he had completed his transfer from French side Nantes to the Cardiff City.

The body of the only other person on board the small Piper PA-46 Malibu, 59-year-old British pilot David Ibbotson, has never been found.

With additional reporting from AFP