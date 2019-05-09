This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two hospitalised and 20 evacuated from Dublin city centre flats after kitchen fire

Dublin Fire Brigade advised people to always evacuate a building when they hear a fire alarm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 9 May 2019, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 8,403 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4626688

Fire brigade Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a fire broke out at an apartment on Parnell Street, Dublin last night. 

Around 20 people had to be evacuated from the building as firefighters from Phibsborough and Dublin Fire Brigade HQ tackled the fire, which broke out in the apartment’s kitchen. 

The two people who were taken to hospital, who are a woman and a child according to the Irish Times, and were taken in for observation.

Dublin Fire Brigade advised people to always evacuate a building when hearing a fire alarm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie