Two hospitalised and 20 evacuated from Dublin city centre flats after kitchen fire

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a fire broke out at an apartment on Parnell Street, Dublin last night.

Around 20 people had to be evacuated from the building as firefighters from Phibsborough and Dublin Fire Brigade HQ tackled the fire, which broke out in the apartment’s kitchen.

The two people who were taken to hospital, who are a woman and a child according to the Irish Times, and were taken in for observation.

Dublin Fire Brigade advised people to always evacuate a building when hearing a fire alarm.