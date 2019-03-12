This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two people killed in avalanche on UK's highest peak

Two more people have been injured in the incident.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,270 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4537455
Ben Nevis
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Images
Ben Nevis
Ben Nevis
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and another two people have been injured after an avalanche on Ben Nevis mountain, Scottish police have confirmed. 

Emergency services were called to the incident on Britain’s highest peak shortly after 11.50am this morning. Police Scotland began to co-ordinate a mountain rescue operation following the incident which occurred at the Number 5 Gully area of the mountain.

A police spokesperson has said; “Police Scotland is currently co-ordinating a mountain rescue response following reports of an avalanche on Ben Nevis this morning”.

“We can sadly confirm that two people have died and one person has been injured.”

“Local volunteers from Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams remain at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has said that it had sent an air ambulance, three ambulances and a trauma team to the peak.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service said yesterday that the risk of avalanches in Lochaber, where Ben Nevis is located, was “high”.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for four counties this afternoon as Storm Gareth hits the country
    72,690  14
    2
    		'A very heavy heart': Jenny Greene announces departure from 2FM
    66,157  48
    3
    		Machine gun and grenade found at scene of incident where well-known Dublin criminal arrested
    57,259  23
    Fora
    1
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    240  0
    2
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    162  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    53,269  55
    2
    		TV Wrap: Drenching of coverage in curious jargon among Schmidt's legacies in Irish rugby
    38,977  19
    3
    		LIVE: Cheltenham Festival, Day 1
    27,053  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ed Sheeran's neighbours are going ape over the "wildlife pond" at his gaff... it's The Dredge
    3,510  0
    2
    		A bra fitter in a Dublin department store shared some of her horror stories from work with us
    2,831  2
    3
    		It's official: Cecelia Ahern has confirmed she's written the sequel to PS, I Love You
    2,506  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Have you been on a hospital waiting list for six months? Here are the government's latest plans
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    DUBLIN
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's Day meeting with Donald Trump
    'The compassionate thing to do': Lisa Smith will have right to return to Ireland as will her child, says Varadkar

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie