Two people killed in Mexico rollercoaster crash

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said.

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detached from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

It is believed that two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital – one of them in a serious condition.

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City.

In a Twitter post, the theme park said it “deeply regrets the terrible accident” and it has launched an investigation into the incident.

- © AFP 2019