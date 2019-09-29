This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two people killed in Mexico rollercoaster crash

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detached from the ride.

By AFP Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:21 AM
La Feria amusement park, Mexico City.
Image: Shutterstock/Suriel Ramzal
Image: Shutterstock/Suriel Ramzal

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said. 

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detached from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

It is believed that two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital – one of them in a serious condition. 

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City.

In a Twitter post, the theme park said it “deeply regrets the terrible accident” and it has launched an investigation into the incident.

© AFP 2019  

AFP

