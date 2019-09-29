Two people killed in Mexico rollercoaster crash

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and two more have been injured after a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said.
Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detached from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement.
It is believed that two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital – one of them in a serious condition.
The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City.
In a Twitter post, the theme park said it “deeply regrets the terrible accident” and it has launched an investigation into the incident.
