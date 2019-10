AT LEAST TWO people have been killed in a shooting on a street in the German city of Halle, police said, adding that the perpetrators were on the run.

“Early indictions show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a car,” said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors.

The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers have reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue.