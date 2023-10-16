Two people killed in shooting in Brussels this evening

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed during a shooting in Brussels this evening and the suspect is on the run, according to the Belgian capital’s prosecutor’s office.

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told AFP that an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman’s motive.

Advertisement

The federal prosecutor in charge of terrorism cases is probing whether there was any possible terrorist motivation for the attack.

The shooting took place in the capital’s northern districts. Police had been alerted to the incident after 7pm local time (5pm Irish time).

Police cordoned off the area where the shooting occurred.

© AFP 2023