Two people killed in shooting in Brussels this evening

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed during a shooting in Brussels this evening and the suspect is on the run, according to the Belgian capital’s prosecutor’s office.
The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told AFP that an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman’s motive.
The federal prosecutor in charge of terrorism cases is probing whether there was any possible terrorist motivation for the attack.
The shooting took place in the capital’s northern districts. Police had been alerted to the incident after 7pm local time (5pm Irish time).
Police cordoned off the area where the shooting occurred.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site