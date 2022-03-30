#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

Two people killed after gunman opens fire at McDonalds in Dutch city

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
9 minutes ago 1,028 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726038
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/JPstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/JPstock

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald’s restaurant in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle, police and local media have said.

“Two people were killed in a shooting incident,” Dutch police tweeted.

Local broadcaster RTL Oost said the incident happened around 6pm (4pm Irish time) in a McDonald’s.

Witnesses told RTL Oost the men were having a meal when the gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent “targeted” attack.

“The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting,” RTL Oost added.

“There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside,” the broadcaster said.

The assailant then fled.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.

They did not give details for a possible motive or the identities of the two victims, who were said to be of a Turkish-Dutch background.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Video images from the scene showed the area cordoned off with police tape while a helicopter circled overhead.

Shocked bystanders and relatives of the victims could also be seen consoling each other.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie