Two people killed after gunman opens fire at McDonalds in Dutch city

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald’s restaurant in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle, police and local media have said.

“Two people were killed in a shooting incident,” Dutch police tweeted.

Local broadcaster RTL Oost said the incident happened around 6pm (4pm Irish time) in a McDonald’s.

Witnesses told RTL Oost the men were having a meal when the gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent “targeted” attack.

“The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting,” RTL Oost added.

“There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside,” the broadcaster said.

The assailant then fled.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.

They did not give details for a possible motive or the identities of the two victims, who were said to be of a Turkish-Dutch background.

Video images from the scene showed the area cordoned off with police tape while a helicopter circled overhead.

Shocked bystanders and relatives of the victims could also be seen consoling each other.

