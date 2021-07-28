#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two people are in hospital following a stabbing incident in Dundalk

The incident happened in the Castletown Road area of the town at 9am.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 6:28 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO PEOPLE ARE in a serious condition following a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning. 

The incident happened at a house in the Castletown Road area of the town and involved a man and a woman. 

Sources have said that it is believed that the woman suffered stab wounds to her hand and back – both the victims are known to each other.  

Videos circulating online of the incident show gardaí treating the injured for their wounds at the scene before the arrival of paramedics.

A garda spokesperson said that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as yet. 

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred on Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth this morning at approximately 9am.

“Two persons, a male and female, have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing,” he said. 

