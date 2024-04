TWO DUTCH SKIERS have died following an avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol, police have said.

Four people were swept away from their 17-member group during the avalanche.

“Four off-piste skiers were buried in the avalanche. Two of them were found dead,” Tyrol police said.

A third person was rescued and flown to hospital.

The condition of a fourth person found was not immediately clear, police added.

The 17 people were on an excursion near the ski resort of Soelden, together with four Austrian guides, when the avalanche occurred.

Bernd Noggler, the local head of emergency services, told BBC News that helicopters, rescue teams, dog teams and Alpine police had attended the scene.

He warned the danger of fresh avalanches were very high and so rescue workers were to proceed with extreme caution.

Avalanches are a recurring threat in Europe’s mountain ranges and have claimed hundreds of lives in recent decades.

About 20 people on average have died annually over the past 10 years in Austria, a top Alpine winter sports destination.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024