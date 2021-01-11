#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 January 2021
Two teens arrested after holding up Dublin service station with hammer and fake gun

They took a small amount of cash and items from the service station.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Jan 2021, 9:24 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested following an armed robbery of a service station in Dublin. 

At approximately 8.30pm last night, the male and female entered the premises on the Parnell Road in Crumlin, produced an imitation firearm and a hammer and threatened staff members. 

They took a small amount of cash and items from the service station and fled the scene on foot. 

Gardaí responded to the activation of a panic alarm and attended the scene. 

A male and female were arrested a short distance from the premises and the stolen cash and property was recovered. 

They were both taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today at 10.30am. 

The female has been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
