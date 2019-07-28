This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two types of bottled water recalled over arsenic levels

Consumers are advised not to drink the bottled water.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 10:43 AM
25 minutes ago 5,629 Views 4 Comments
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised not to drink two types of bottled water from Spar and Londis over higher than normal levels of arsenic. 

A recall notice for SPAR Water Still Sport 750ml and 1 Litre Londis Still Water was issued yesterday by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). 

In a notice on its website, the FSAI has advised retailers to remove Batch 177 from shelves and consumers are advised not to drink the bottled water. 

As a “precautionary measure” the affected batches are being withdrawn but consumption of the product “does not cause any immediate or on-going risk,” it said. 

The two types of bottled still water are being withdrawn after arsenic was detected at levels above the prescribed legal limit.

