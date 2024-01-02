Advertisement
Errigal Mountain in Donegal. Alamy Stock Photo
Donegal

Two walkers rescued in 'treacherous' conditions from Errigal Mountain

A unit of 25 mountain rescue personnel were took part in the mission.
3
4.6k
1 hour ago

TWO WALKERS HAD to be rescued from Errigal Mountain in Donegal after a New Year’s Day walk went horribly wrong.

Both walkers suffered hypothermia while one suffered a leg injury in the incident during treacherous weather conditions.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) volunteers received a call about the two distressed climbers at 2.57pm and immediately responded.

A total of 25 people were involved in the rescue mission.

A spokesperson said the rescue took place in some of the worst conditions they have encountered for a long time.

With the Rescue 118 helicopter unavailable, the team had to carry out the mission and carry the casualty off the mountain.

“With daylight fading fast and the temperature dropping, they could not get down the mountain without our help,” said a spokesperson for DMRT.

Members of the team located the casualty, stabilised the leg and gave the other walker who was with them extra layers including a cas wrap for warmth.

The casualty was transferred on to a stretcher as other members of the team arrived with the stretcher wheel.

“Through treacherous wind and sleet conditions, the uninjured walker was safely walked off the hill, while the rest of the team used ropes to navigate the stretcher to where the wheel was positioned,” the spokesperson added.

“After being joined by more members of the team and members of the Coast Guard, they successfully transported the casualty off the hill to the awaiting ambulance.”

The DMRT thanked their colleagues at the Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana, the Irish Coastguard and the Malin Head Coastguard Station “for the incredible work done last night and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen Maguire
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     