Investigation launched into 'disgraceful' poisoning of two white-tailed eagles in Antrim

TWO WHITE-TAILED eagles who were found dead in Ballymena last month were poisoned, the PSNI have confirmed.

The NI police service is investigating after the discovery of the birds, and has made a second appeal to the public for information after postmortem results determined they were poisoned by insecticide bendiocarb.

The insecticide is a poison commonly found in sprays and other products used to kill insects and other bugs, and is illegal for outdoor use.

The PSNI believe the insecticide was illegally placed outside “so that wild birds have been able to consume it”.

How the birds came into contact with the poison is under investigation and the PSNI are working with members of the community and the Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) to determine how the birds consumed the toxic insecticide.

The RSPB are offering a £5000 reward for information that could lead to the prosecution of those involved in the poisoning.

In a statement, the conservation group said: “Conservationists monitoring one of the birds, which was fitted with a satellite tag, became concerned when the tag’s data indicated it had stopped moving.

“The bird’s body was then traced, with a second untagged bird also lying dead close by.”

RSPB Investigations. These two eagles were found dead in a field in Ballymena, Co Antrim last month. RSPB Investigations.

Joanne Sherwood, Director RSPB NI described the killed as “devastating news”.

“That’s why the RSPB are offering a £5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of those who are responsible for this awful crime,” Sherwood added.

The PSNI’s Rural and Wildlife Crime Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Sadly, police can confirm the two majestic birds found on land in the Glenhead Road area were poisoned, following a post-mortem examination.

“The test results suggest that an individual not only has access to the insecticide bendiocarb but has placed this into the outside environment illegally, so that wild birds have been able to consume it.

Bendiocarb, in powdered form, is only permitted for indoor-use and, according to McDowell, the use of the toxic insecticide “would be a breach of Biocidal Products Regulation”.

McDowell said that the killing of the “beautiful birds” is “disgraceful”, and that it is “unacceptable” for anyone to place poison outdoors for birds to consume.

“Officers with support from the National Wildlife Crime Unit, have been on the ground conducting house-to-house enquiries, engaging with local residents and landowners, in the areas of where the birds were gravitating towards, before they were found deceased,” McDowell added.

White-tailed eagles, a coastal and large species of sea eagle, are the largest bird of prey in Ireland. 100 were reintroduced into the environment in Killarney National Park in Co Kerry in 2007, according to Bird Watch Ireland.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that the National Parks and Wildlife Service began a second phase white-tailed eagle reintroduction project in 2020 “to bolster the existing eagle population in Ireland”.

Last month, the Department confirmed that “patience and planning have paid off” for the National Parks and Wildlife Service after a male eagle, released in 2008, had produced two chicks with a female bird, which was released in 2020.