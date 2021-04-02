#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 April 2021
Two women arrested after refusing to go to quarantine hotel after returning from Dubai

The women are due in court tomorrow morning.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Apr 2021, 7:43 PM
The two women will be before the courts tomorrow.
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO WOMEN ARE due to appear in court tomorrow morning after they were arrested at Dublin Airport today for refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine. 

The women, both in their 30s and from Dublin, had disembarked from a flight from Dubai. 

The gardaí were called after the women were informed that they were told by Defence Force officer that there were obliged by law to go into hotel quarantine. 

After refusing, the gardaí were called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer.

Gardaí in a statement said they implemented their 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging, with enforcement a last resort.

After failing to comply with gardaí, the two women were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and were taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

Both women have since been charged.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning. 

The comments have been closed for legal reasons.

