Two women released without charge after arrests over serious assault of man in Wexford

TWO WOMEN WHO had been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Wexford yesterday have been released without charge.

The two women in their 30s were arrested in relation to a serious assault of a man in his 40s at a residence in Clonard, Co Wexford at approximately 1.10am yesterday morning.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said the man was discovered with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and were detained in Wexford Garda Station. They have since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.