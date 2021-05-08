#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 8 May 2021
Two women and 7-year-old girl hospitalised following Monaghan crash

One of the women was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 8 May 2021, 11:29 AM
The road was closed while gardaí carried out an examination.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TWO WOMEN AND a seven-year-old girl have been hospitalised following a car crash in Co Monaghan.

The two vehicle collision occurred shortly before 3pm on the N2 at Annamarran near Carrickmacross.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, and a seven-year-old passenger were taken from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Louth.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her late 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

The road was closed as Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site. It has since been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to make contact with them.

Any road users, who were travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross at the time of the collision, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

