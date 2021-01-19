Two women launch personal injury lawsuits against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor outside the Criminal Courts of Justice for a separate case in 2019

TWO WOMEN HAVE launched separate legal cases against Conor McGregor and a second man.

Papers filed in the High Court show that the two sets of legal proceedings against the mixed martial arts fighter and his co-defendant were initiated yesterday.

A solicitor for both women confirmed that the cases had been launched, but would not comment further.

In a statement, McGregor’s spokesperson Karen J. Kessler told TheJournal.ie that the proceedings against him related to a previous investigation by gardaí in which no criminal charges were brought against the 32-year-old.

She said that McGregor rejected all allegations against him arising from that investigation.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” it said.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

Solicitors for McGregor and his co-defendant have yet to be named, and no date has been set for hearings in the case.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.