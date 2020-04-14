This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two women fined under coronavirus legislation in NI after failing to stop for gardaí in Donegal

The vehicle in question was also seized by the PSNI.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 7:58 PM
33 minutes ago 8,088 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074445
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

TWO WOMEN HAVE been issued fines in Northern Ireland after failing to stop for gardaí in Co Donegal. 

It came after a vehicle failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in Lifford, Co Donegal close to the border with the North.

PSNI Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said his officers were alerted by Garda officers.

“Police in Strabane seized a vehicle yesterday afternoon which had reportedly failed to stop for An Garda Síochana in the Lifford area of County Donegal,” he said.

“AGS colleagues had alerted us at 3.10pm that a red Audi A4 had made off from their officers and crossed into Strabane.”

The vehicle was subsequently located, abandoned in the Clady village area, at around 4pm. The vehicle was then seized. 

“Two females were subsequently issued with two fines for breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020,” Hunter said.

He added: “This is a good example of cross-border work with our colleagues in An Garda Síochana.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie