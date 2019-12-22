This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 December, 2019
Two women killed after 'stabbing' incident in English village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 4:14 PM
The scene in a West Sussex village today.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were killed in a village in the south of England. 

Emergency services were called to a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex this morning and found the two women outside and a man seriously injured inside.

Reports suggested that a knife had been involved in the attack.

Sussex Police said it was an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

The force gave no further details about the arrested man or the cause of death. The injured man has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of the Sussex and Surrey major crime team, said: “At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to members of the public.

“This is a fast-moving investigation which will see significant police resources deployed to the scene for the forseeable future.

“We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community while we conduct our enquiries.”

Comments have been closed as a man has been arrested. 

