Man arrested by NI police investigating death of two-year-old girl

A MAN HAS BEEN arrested on suspicion of murder by police in Northern Ireland investigating the circumstances of the death of a young girl.

The girl (2) was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said, after the ambulance service attended an address in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

The child later died in hospital.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and he remains in custody this morning.

Caldwell said a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the young girl’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by Family Liaison Officers,” Caldwell said in a statement.

No further details are available at the moment, police said.

