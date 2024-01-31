Two young men arrested in connection with Dublin riots in November

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in connection with the riots in Dublin city centre last November.

A man in his late 20s and another in his late teens were arrested in the city this morning over incidents tied to the investigation into the riots.

The two men are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.

Violence swept through the capital on 23 November, as rioters attacked gardaí, looted shops, set fires and damaged vehicles.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the events on the day or anyone involved in organising or participating in them to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.