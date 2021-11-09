Two youths to appear before court charged over incident at Howth Junction Dart station

TWO YOUTHS ARE to appear before court this morning charged over an incident at Howth Junction Dart station on 1 April.

The two male youths had previously been arrested in relation to the incident at the Dart station.

Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí have now charged the two male youths in relation to the incident.

Both youths are due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

In a statement in May, gardaí said a woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries.

An investigation was launched by gardaí.

