#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Two youths to appear before court charged over incident at Howth Junction Dart station

The incident happened on 1 April this year.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 7,713 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5596169
Image: Laura Hutton
Image: Laura Hutton

TWO YOUTHS ARE to appear before court this morning charged over an incident at Howth Junction Dart station on 1 April. 

The two male youths had previously been arrested in relation to the incident at the Dart station.

Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí have now charged the two male youths in relation to the incident.

Both youths are due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning. 

In a statement in May, gardaí said a woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries. 

An investigation was launched by gardaí. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie