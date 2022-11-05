16-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in Tyrone

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has been charged with attempted murder following a report of a serious assault in Tyrone.

The incident took place in the Union Place area of Dungannon Co Tyrone on Thursday.

The girl is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The PSNI said that the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is the usual procedure.

