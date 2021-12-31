PSNI name young men who died in Tyrone road collision

POLICE HAVE RELEASED the names of the three young men who died in a road collision in Tyrone on Monday.

Nathan Corrigan, aged 20, Peter Alexander Finnegan, 21, Petey McNamee, 20, died in the early hours of Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision on the Omagh Road in Garvaghy.

A Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) sergeant said that “at around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene”.

“One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital,” the PSNI said.

“Our enquires are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

A section of the Omagh Road was closed in both directions after the collision and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Earlier this week, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was “heartbreaking news that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community,” O’Neill said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Councillor for Omagh Stephen Donnelly said it was “devastating news”.

“Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted,” he said.