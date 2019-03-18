Three teenagers confirmed dead after reports of crush at St Patrick's Day party in Tyrone hotel

THREE TEENAGERS HAVE died and three people are receiving treatment in hospital, after an incident at a hotel in Tyrone yesterday evening.

The PSNI has said it is still working to determine the cause of the incident, but it has said there are reports of a crush at the scene.

The incident took place at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown and emergency services were called to attend at around 9.30pm last night.

The hotel was playing host to a party with a number of young people in attendance, with the PSNI issuing an appeal for parents to contact their children and collect them immediately.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton said last night: “I can confirm there are two fatalities at this stage and a small number of other casualties. Parents are asked to collect children from Family and Friends reception at Glenavon Hotel.

At this stage the cause of the incident is unknown however police have commenced a full investigation into the circumstances. While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene.

However, another teenager died from their injuries this morning.

Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy have died.

In a further statement this morning, Hamilton said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and while the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene and initial enquiries indicate that a large group of young people were waiting to enter a disco. We also have reports of some fighting after the incident commenced and at least one person has reported that they were assaulted.”

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said his thoughts are with the families “receiving such devastating news” today.

“Cookstown is a tightly knit community and the loss of life will be felt right across the entire area,” he said.