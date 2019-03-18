This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The most frightening moment of my life': Teens describe crush outside Tyrone hotel disco

Young people who were there for the disco said teens were piled on top of each other on the ground.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 18 Mar 2019, 3:15 PM
18 minutes ago 3,345 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4548858
Image: Liam McBurney/PA
Image: Liam McBurney/PA

WITNESSES HAVE DESCRIBED the frightening moments when a crush started outside a Co Tyrone hotel where a St Patrick’s Day disco was due to take place last night. 

Three teenagers were killed in the crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown and a number of others are being treated in hospital.

One of the deceased has been named as 17-year-old Lauren Bullock, who was a pupil at St Patrick’s College in Dungannon. School principal Catherine McHugh said she was a “shining light in our school community”.

The two other teens, boys aged 16 and 17, attended St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon.

One boy who went to the disco told the Ulster Herald that the teenagers were waiting for the gate to open so they could get in.

“Then everyone just started swaying back and forth and pushing from side to side. Suddenly there was a rush forward and the whole queue collapsed and everyone fell to the ground.”

He said he was pinned down on the ground with other people on top of him for around 20 minutes before he was pulled out. 

“It was the worse thing I’ve ever experienced, really frightening. I’m traumatised and after this I don’t know if I ever want to go out again.”

Cookstown incident Police are working to establish the exact cause of the incident. Source: Liam McBurney/PA

‘My friends can’t breathe!’

A teenage girl who was caught up in the crush described the panic as she and her friends “screamed and pushed back” when the crowd began to move in. Two of her friends fell to the ground.

“I tried to pull them up but at that point there was no room for them to even come back up. So I started screaming at the top of my lungs:

‘My friends are on the ground, move back! My friends have fainted, move back! My friends can’t breathe, move back!’ – nothing. Not one bit of movement.

The teen fell herself shortly after.

“As I looked down I could see multiple bodies underneath me and as I looked up I could see multiple bodies on top of me. It was the most traumatic, frightening and stressful moment of my life,” she said in a Facebook post today.

The girl said people in the pile-up were “scratching, biting and grabbing anything they could to pull themselves up to breathe”.

Other young people in the group began to pull people out.

“I seen [sic] a young boy lying motionless trying to be resuscitated by the ambulance crew and I seen his friends screech as they found out he wasn’t going to make it.”

The two friends she went to the disco with were not injured but another teenager she knew was killed in the crush, she said. 

She said everyone had gone there  for an enjoyable night, “but unlike the rest of us, they didn’t make it home”.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA

Police have said they working to establish the exact cause of the incident. They are continuing to interview people who were there. 

They PSNI said they are appealing for witnesses to the incident and in particular are asking for any footage people may have that may help with the investigation. 

