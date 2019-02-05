This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Tyson Fury's Dublin gig cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'

An Evening with Tyson Fury was planned for Wednesday 13 February.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 1:45 PM
40 minutes ago 5,105 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4477864
Image: Chris Farina
Image: Chris Farina

TYSON FURY’S PLANNED appearance at the Helix in Dublin has been cancelled after the box office received a threat by someone claiming they were going to turn the gig into a “repeat of the Regency”. 

An Evening with Tyson Fury was planned for Wednesday 13 February but will now not go ahead. 

TheJournal.ie has learned that gardaí are aware of incidents of threatening behaviour. 

Today marks the third anniversary of the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud. 

A statement from the Helix read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances An Evening with Tyson Fury on Wednesday the 13th February at The Helix has been cancelled.

“Tickets purchased using a credit or debit card will be refunded in full.

“Cash refunds will be done by phone and The Helix Box Office will be in touch.” 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

